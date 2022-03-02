Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NHI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

