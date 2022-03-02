Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 122 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.03 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

