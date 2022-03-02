Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,051,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 102.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $263.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.24.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

