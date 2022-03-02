Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,002 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

