Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $151.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.