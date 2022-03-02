Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.28 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

ROKU stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.91. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,408,800. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

