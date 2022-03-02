Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 11,286 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

