Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

