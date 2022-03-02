CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $606.09

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 606.09 ($8.13) and traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.81). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.86), with a volume of 281,135 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.86) price target on shares of CareTech in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 566.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.76. The firm has a market cap of £677.75 million and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

