CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.51 on Monday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,325.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,728 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,170 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CarGurus by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

