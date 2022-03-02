Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

54.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 469.11%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 196.41%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 15.40 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -1.41 Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribou Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49% Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.