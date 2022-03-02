Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CZMWY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

