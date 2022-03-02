Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 43,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,670,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
