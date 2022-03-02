Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 43,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,670,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.