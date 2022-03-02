Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 321,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 119,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 110,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

