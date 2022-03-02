Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,531. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

