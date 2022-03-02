Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $290,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.45. 33,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,427. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

