Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $13.43 on Wednesday, hitting $554.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,800. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

