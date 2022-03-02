Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $298.75. 1,121,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

