Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 7,043 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.