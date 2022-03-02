Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

