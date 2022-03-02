Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.