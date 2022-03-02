Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

