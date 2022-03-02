Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

