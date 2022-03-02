Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,506. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.