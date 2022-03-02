CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

