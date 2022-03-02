CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B opened at C$56.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$56.45 and a 12-month high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.