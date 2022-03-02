CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$56.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.10. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$56.45 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.