CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,129.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008712 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

