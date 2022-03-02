Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CYAD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of CYAD opened at $2.28 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

