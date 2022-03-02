Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CYAD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
Shares of CYAD opened at $2.28 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
About Celyad Oncology (Get Rating)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
