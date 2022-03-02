Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

