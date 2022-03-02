Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 96,597 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

