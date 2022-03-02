Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

