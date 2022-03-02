Centiva Capital LP Has $220,000 Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

CYRX opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

