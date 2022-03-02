Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,216 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

