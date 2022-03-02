Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,648 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

