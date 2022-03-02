Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,320 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

TGH stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

