Centiva Capital LP Takes $231,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.