Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,211 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. 297,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.