Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 26,733 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.