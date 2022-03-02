Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 43,666 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of 32.56. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.60.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

