Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.55, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.