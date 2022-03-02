Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.42.

