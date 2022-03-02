Cetera Investment Advisers Has $825,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

