Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

