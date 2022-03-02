CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,088 shares of company stock worth $14,691,964. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

