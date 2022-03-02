CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Richard A. Hoker Sells 26,760 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. 3,884,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

