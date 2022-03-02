CGI (NYSE:GIB) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Critical Review

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CGI and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 1 10 0 2.62 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $121.77, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than AgileThought.

Risk and Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.05 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.21 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

