Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.70

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.70 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.24). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 17.78 ($0.24), with a volume of 153,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,935.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 801,856 shares of company stock worth $15,306,145 over the last quarter.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

