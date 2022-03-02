ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 211,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.