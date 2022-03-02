Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $213.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.